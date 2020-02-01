Condolences from presidential couple on death of Fortunato Nzambi Machinde

With profound pain, sadness and consternation, the Equatoguinean presidential couple went to Malabo International Airport early on 31st January, to show solidarity with the family members of Fortunato Nzambi Machinde, whose mortal remains arrived in Malabo in the early hours.

The presence of the Head of State and the First Lady at the airport was in accordance with their wishes to bid a final farewell to the personal friend, collaborator and co founder of the Friends of Obiang Movement (MAO), who died suddenly on the morning of 25th January, in Spain, at the age of 72, as a consequence of illness.

Nzambi was Minister of State for Education, First Vice President of the Senate during the last legislature, and Vice President of MAO.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office