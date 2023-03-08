Business 

Congratulations from French Embassy for Vice-President of Republic

The First Secretary from the Embassy of Equatorial Guinea to France and Monaco, Josefina Oyana Mbana Makina, has sent her congratulations to the Vice-President of the Republic, H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, on his appointment. We are including the full text of the message below.

