Constancia Mangue holds receptions

On 21st February, the First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, spoke to the Minister for Social Affairs, Maria Consuelo Nguema Oyana, and to the Vice-Minister for Education, University teaching and Sports.

Nguema Oyana came to report to Mangue de Obiang on the latest meeting of the African First ladies for Development (OPDAD) , held recently in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, where the Minister represented the Equatorial Guinea First lady.

After meeting the Minister for Social Affairs, the First Lady received the Vice-Minister for Education, University teaching and Sports, Maria JesAs Ncara Owono, in what was her first meeting of the new year.

In their conversations, Ncara Owono congratulated Mangue de Obiang on the creation of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation, which was launched on 15th February.

The Vice-Minister also expressed profound gratitude to the Doctor Honoris Causa in Educational Sciences, for the way in which she had expressed her condolences for the recently deceased teachers in the country, such as the former Minister for Education, JesAs Engonga Ndong and Maria Cristina Djombe Dyangani.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office