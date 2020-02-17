Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation is launched

The Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation (FCMNO) was launched on 15th February, at a ceremony which took place in Malabo, attended by the first ladies from Nigeria and Republic of Congo. We are including the full text of the speech given by the First Lady during the event.

The launch of the foundation took place on Saturday 15th February, at the Hotel Tres de Agosto in Malabo. At the ceremony, the first ladies from Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, and Republic of Congo, Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, accompanied their Equatoguinean counterpart. For his part, the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, attended the ceremony as guest of honour. Also present were representatives from the main State institutions and the Government, including the PDGE General Secretary, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro.

The launch ceremony began with the anthem, sung by children from the CANIGE school in Malabo, and continued with motions of support and recognition for the social work carried out by Constancia Mangue de Obiang. All the speakers recognised that the new FCMNO is no more than a continuation of the work done over many years by the Doctor Honoris Causa in Social and Human Sciences and Godmother of the most vulnerable Social Strata in Equatorial Guinea.

According to the secretary of the foundation, the FCMNO is a non-political, non-profit organisation, with the sole mission of working towards full social inclusion of disadvantaged persons, and all those with difficulties in overcoming their limitations.

In addition, the creation of the new FCMNO also gave Mangue de Obiang the title of Member of Honour of the North American Academy of Modern International Literature, which was presented by the President of the Equatoguinean Academy for the Spanish Language, Agustin Nze Nfumu, accompanied by the academic, Fernando Ignacio Ondo Ndjeng, for carrying out her humanitarian actions beyond any circumstances or social influence.

The First Lady welcomed the moral support and encouragement received for the creation of this foundation, and made it clear that the institution intended to express the sentiment of solidarity that should characterise all men, so that the good we do for others is a reflection of our hearts, “and for that reason the foundation is a suitable place to practice the feeling of love for others”, she said.

Moments later, the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, presented Mangue de Obiang with a commemorative statuette. The ceremony concluded with the signing of the founding document by the Director General for Civil Society, the General Secretary of FCMNO and the founder.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office