General 

Consulate in Benin celebrates 51st Anniversary of National Independence

Posted By: admin

The Equatorial Guinea Consulate General in Benin held a late celebration this weekend of the 51st Anniversary of National Independence. The ceremony, which took place in the city of Cotonou, was attended by guests of honour, representatives from the Government and institutions in Benin, the diplomatic corps, and international and non-government organisations.

At the start of the ceremony, the two countries’ anthems brought all those present to their feet. Following the corresponding order of protocol, the speech by the Consul General, Eduardo Abeso Ndong Avomo, was listened to with attention.

The Consul General concluded his speech by proposing a toast to the health of H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and H. E. Patrice Talon.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

Cameroon Villagers Flee Lion Attacks Amid Human-Wildlife Conflict

admin Comments Off on Cameroon Villagers Flee Lion Attacks Amid Human-Wildlife Conflict

Award from the CAF

admin Comments Off on Award from the CAF

Huge reception in Bata for President at end of State tour

admin Comments Off on Huge reception in Bata for President at end of State tour