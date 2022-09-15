Consultancy: Institutional capacity and staffing needs of The Fourth Estate



The quality of media content in Ghana has been on a steady decline. This is due to a number of factors, including partisan ownership of media organisations, economic and financial manipulations by governments and the corporate sector to prevent or censor critical, fact-based reporting.

There is also the problem of low skills for analytical and comprehensive reporting among journalists. Increased dependence on social media and other digital sources for news amidst growing misinformation and disinformation further exacerbates the problem of limited access to factual information among media consumers.

To ensure that critical journalism remains vibrant and contributes to transparent and accountable governance, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) set up The Fourth Estate, a public interest and accountability journalism project to produce quality journalistic output that contribute to transparent and accountable governance in Ghana and restore public trust in the media.

About The Fourth Estate:

The Fourth Estate is an independent, not-for-profit, public interest and accountability journalism project by the MFWA. Reporters on its stable undertake thorough investigations that produce journalistic reports that hold the powerful to account, enhance public sector transparency, and amplify the voices and needs of the marginalized in society.

Purpose of the Call:

The call for consultancy is to find a suitable candidate to assess The Fourth Estate’s institutional capacity and staffing needs. The outcome of the exercise will provide guidance for The Fourth Estate’s work in spearheading the promotion and delivery of independent, public interest and accountability journalism. It will also help increase and improve journalistic output, especially, online and audio-visual content that promote transparent and accountable governance.

Scope of Work:

The work is consultancy work. The consultant will work together with The Fourth Estate to understand its work, goal, objectives, strengths and weaknesses as well as needs.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate should have knowledge and experience in the newsroom. He/she should have managed a media house for at least five years and is very conversant with current media marketing trends, particularly digital.

Submission Requirements:

Applicants should submit an updated CV to alerts@mfwa.org with the subject: Consultancy: Institutional capacity and staffing need assessment of The Fourth Estate. The CV of the applicant must show evidence of undertaking similar consultancy work.

Timeframe:

The call for consultancy service will last for a period of one month, ending on October 14, 2022.

Mode of Submission

All applications should kindly be sent to alerts@mfwa.org.

Source: Media Foundation Of West Africa