CONTINUATION OF STUDY OF DRAFT LAW ON FAMILY CODE

Considering that the Draft Law on the Family Code is a tool of the utmost importance which could put an end to many of the social problems currently concerning Equatoguinean society, according to the President of the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono, during the opening ceremony for the First Ordinary Period of Sessions 2020, recently held at the conference hall in Sipopo, the Permanent Commission for Justice and Human Rights has seen the need to continue the study of this legal provision.

After the Senate ethnic groups concluded their work, it was presented before the Permanent Commission for Justice, overseen by the Senator, Silvestre Siale Bielka.

In this context the deliberations of the parliamentary members of this commission focussed on aspects encapsulating the section on consuetudinary matrimony in the various ethnic groups in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, taking into account that the Draft law on the Family Code aims to protect the family, ensure its integration, welfare, and social, cultural and economic development, in addition to studying in full detail all the aspects included in this legislative tool in order to reconcile family life with current demands.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office