Cooperation Protocol on Mines between Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea

On 21st February, during his stay in the Republic of Congo, the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, signed with his counterpart from Brazzaville a framework of cooperation protocol for the exchange of experience in the gas and oil sector.

In the presence of the two Ambassadors, the two Ministers, in addition to stressing the ties of friendship and cooperation uniting the two Heads of State, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima and Jean Marc Thytere Tchicaya, the Congolese Minister for Hydrocarbons, expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation in the gas and oil sectors.

Through this agreement, technicians from each country will soon be working to identify projects. This will also help in the exchange of experiences and an improvement in the control of certain products.

Based on the principle of mutual benefit, this bilateral agreement of scientific, technical and commercial nature will particularly help to strengthen the association between public and private institutions in the two countries.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office