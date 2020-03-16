Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report – 56 (16 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Four new countries/territories/areas (African Region [2], European Region [1] and Region of the Americas [1]) in have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• The total number of cases and deaths outside China has overtaken the total number of cases in China. From today, total cases from China will no longer be featured separately (former Table 1).

• The WHO COVID-19 Incident Management Team is working closely with partners across all levels to provide support to countries, strengthen technical and operational networking and collaboration, and support operational coordination of the global response. For more information, please see the Subject in Focus below.

• Two new technical guidance documents were published today: Critical preparedness, readiness and response actions for COVID-19 and Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Action Plan Guidance

Source: World Health Organization