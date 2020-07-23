Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report – 185 (23 July 2020)

In a joint effort to enhance research and development related to the use of traditional medicines for COVID-19 in Africa, the WHO Regional Office for Africa and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have launched an expert advisory committee to provide independent scientific advice and support to countries on the safety, efficacy and quality of traditional medicine therapies.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge has signed an agreement for a new centre of excellence and visited Gaziantep, marking 60 years of cooperation with Turkey. Dr Kluge and Dr Fahrettin Koca, Turkey’s Minister of Health, also discussed Turkey’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as improving the pandemic situation in Turkey with the country’s Scientific Advisory Board for COVID-19.

The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) is one of the few countries where there have not been any COVID-19 cases reported. Since early January, the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific has been working with the government and partners to support FSM to prepare for COVID-19 with a special focus on empowering local communities.

WHO, UNDP, UNAIDS and the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, have jointly launched an intiative called COVID-19 Law Lab. The COVID-19 Law Lab gathers and shares legal documents related to COVID-19 from over 190 countries across the world to help countries establish and implement strong legal frameworks to manage the pandemic.

Today, we include two reports in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below. The first provides information on the ‘Working group on SARS-COV-2 genetic sequence evolution’. The second provides an update on the ‘COVID-19 Supply chain system’.

