Medical/Health Care 

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report – 209 (16 August 2020)

Posted By: user2

Highlights
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros expressed his gratitude to the Government of South Africa for welcoming the WHO experts that will be supporting the Ministry of Health and other agencies in their response to COVID-19.
South Africa is stepping up hygiene in health facilities to protect against COVID-19 with support provided through the UHC Partnership as part of WHO’s overall COVID-19 response.
This is the final daily COVID-19 Situation Report. Beginning tomorrow we will begin publishing the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update which will focus on analysis and interpretation of the evolving epidemiological situation.

Source: World Health Organization

You May Also Like

Sudan Party Officials Arrested as Bashir Inquiry Begins

admin Comments Off on Sudan Party Officials Arrested as Bashir Inquiry Begins

CPLP to support Equatorial Guinea with learning of Portuguese

admin Comments Off on CPLP to support Equatorial Guinea with learning of Portuguese

LDCs: UN conference on least developed countries opens in Turkey to assess progress made since 2011

admin Comments Off on LDCs: UN conference on least developed countries opens in Turkey to assess progress made since 2011