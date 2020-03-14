General 

Coronavirus Technical Committee actions regarding quarantined patients

Following the meeting of the Coronavirus Response and Vigilance Technical Committee held with the Equatorial Guinea Health Minister, there was an assessment of the monitoring checks following the arrival of 64 passengers from Spain.

The activities began with a first meeting in the room at Hotel Bamy, the site of the quarantine.

The work is being led by the President of the Coronavirus Response and Vigilance Technical Committee, Justino Obama Nve.

Once the questionnaire had been completed, work began in groups of four.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

