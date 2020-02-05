Coronavirus Technical Committee instructs Ceiba crew

On Tuesday 4th February the Coronavirus Technical Committee went to Malabo International Airport to instruct the Ceiba Intercontinental crew on all the preventive measures to apply in the case of an abnormal or risky situation.

The exercises carried out on board the Boeing 777 consisted in disinfection techniques, the use of masks and gloves, and evacuation routes for exposed passengers.

This training action will take place in other places related to the handling of air, lad and sea transport issues, in compliance with the Government programme on the prevention and contention of possible cases of coronavirus in Equatorial Guinea.

Text and photos: Sarilusi Tarifa King (DPGWIGE)

Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

Notice: Reproduction of all or part of this article or the images that accompany it must always be done mentioning its source (Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office).

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office