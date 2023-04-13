Court remands farmer into Police custody over murder

The Nkwanta Magistrate Court has remanded Elorm Papa Anyi, a 38-year-old farmer into Police custody for allegedly stabbing a 39 -year-old farmer to death.

Anyi will reappear before the court on April 26.

Prosecuting, Inspector Bright Nkansah told the Court presided over by Mr Joseph Evans Annan Okrokpa that on April 7, this year, Anyi’s wife called the wife of the deceased, who is a cousin to Anyi and informed her that the suspect was not feeling well.

He said Anyi’s wife demanded the presence of the deceased and his wife to take a decision, on whether to send the suspect to a herbalist or not.

Inspector Nkansah said the herbalist, who is the complainant, was also an uncle to the suspect and lives at Pusupu, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality.

He said the deceased carried the suspect on a motorbike to the herbalist adding that when they both got to their destination, it was late hence were asked to sleep over for the herbalist to assess the condition of the convict.

Inspector Nkansah said the herbalist offered them a place to pass the night, while the deceased was fast asleep, around 0200 hours, the suspect stabbed the deceased multiple times with a knife.

He said the deceased bled profusely from the wounds while shouting for help.

Inspector Nkansah said the complainant later heard the shout from the deceased for help and when the suspect saw him, he fled with the knife in his hands.

He said the lifeless body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood in the room they occupied adding that the complainant immediately rushed to the Brewaniase Police Station and reported the incident.

Inspector Nkansah said after a few minutes, the convict turned himself into the Police still wielding the knife he used in committing the crime.

He said that the body of the deceased was conveyed to the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical officer of the facility.

Source: Ghana News Agency