Covid-19: 860,541 confirmed cases in Africa as deaths climb to 18,176

As of Tuesday July 28, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 860,541.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 18,176 and recoveries 506,825.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 452,529, with deaths numbering 7,067. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (92,482), Nigeria (41,180), Algeria (27,973), and Ghana (33,624).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

Separately, nearly 45 million people in the southern Africa risk going hungry as a result of drought, floods and coronavirus, a regional bloc representing 16 nations says.

Coronavirus has hit the urban poor especially hard, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) says. Restrictions on movement make it difficult for them to go out to trade.

Unemployment is up, businesses have been forced to close and remittances have decreased.

People are selling basic household items in order to buy food.

Children are also suffering, with eight million predicted to become acutely malnourished this year.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)