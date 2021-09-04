Medical/Health Care 

Covid-19: Africa’s cases surpass 7.84 mln – Africa CDC

Posted By: admin

ADDIS ABABA, The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,844,232 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 197,986.

Some 7,015,476 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, it was noted.

Source: Nam News Network

You May Also Like

SOUTH AFRICAN POWER UTILITY TAKES PROACTIVE STEPS TO MEET RISING WINTER DEMAND

admin Comments Off on SOUTH AFRICAN POWER UTILITY TAKES PROACTIVE STEPS TO MEET RISING WINTER DEMAND

COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – August 21, 2020

admin Comments Off on COVID-19 – Global response Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 – August 21, 2020

Resolution approving working tables for Third national Economic Conference

admin Comments Off on Resolution approving working tables for Third national Economic Conference