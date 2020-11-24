Covid-19: Death toll in Africa nears 50,000 – CDC

ADDIS ABABA, The COVID-19 related death toll in the African continent has reached 49,412, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the total reported cases of COVID-19 cases in the continent has reached 2,057,001 as of Sunday afternoon.

A total of 1,737,277 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the Africa CDC.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19 affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 765,409.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 20,845.

Morocco comes next with 320,962 confirmed cases and 5,256 deaths, followed by Egypt with 112,676 confirmed cases and 6,535 deaths, Africa CDC said. — NNN-AGENCIES

