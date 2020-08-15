COVID-19 emergency response – Africa Region situation report #11, 13 August, 2020

In addition to the increasing risk of a wider COVID-19 transmission as countries across the continent start to relax their confinement measures, World Vision is concerned by the reported increase in gender-based violence as economic challenges set in. We appeal to national governments and donors to protect ongoing humanitarian and development assistance for the most vulnerable as there is a growing risk that other health issues -malaria, HIV & AIDS, and immunisation of children- may be de-prioritised.

COVID-19 induced economic challenges have also come at a time when the region is at the crossroads of multiple disasters (ranging from conflict to climate issues) and social challenges that put millions in need of humanitarian assistance. World Vision continues to respond to the ongoing crisis through a multi-sectoral approach; working in collaboration with local authorities, frontline health workers, academic institutions, faith leaders and communities, and local NGOs. We appeal for increased investments to support critical lifesaving interventions and recovery initiatives.

World Vision is currently reaching over 22.6 million people* including 9.5 million children with our ongoing COVID-19 response interventions covering 26 countries across the African continent. Read the latest on our response in this latest situation report.

This report is dated Thursday 13 August 2020.

Source: World Vision