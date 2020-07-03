COVID-19 emergency response – Africa Region situation report #8, 2 July, 2020

• World Vision is concerned about the impact that the COVID-19 health crisis will have on the poorest and most vulnerable, and the risk it poses to already stretched basic social services and pre-existing high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. This is especially the case amongst refugee and internally displaced populations.

• We are active on the ground and scaling up our prevention and response work across Africa, including in fragile contexts. The coronavirus response comes on top of climate change effects such as recurrent drought, torrential floods and locust invasions – all destroying crops and livelihoods. Response work includes preventing loss of progress made towards the global Sustainable Development Goals.

• World Vision urges the world to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially those living in communities with low access or weak health systems, and those already battling sickness such as tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS and malaria.

They must not be left behind and funding for COVID-19 resources must not be diverted from their treatment, care and support.

• World Vision is concerned with the increased incidences of violence against children in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and warns of the long-term risk of increased child marriage and child labour. We urge Governments to ensure continued functioning of child-friendly reporting mechanisms such as SOS hotlines to enable children’s protection.

Source: World Vision