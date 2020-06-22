COVID-19 Emergency Response: Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, 18 June 2020

64,819 refugees, asylumseekers, IDPs and host community members screened for COVID-19 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

9,837 people reached in the Republic of the Congo, with awareness-raising messages on COVID-19 in the past week.

400 adolescent girls and young women received dignity kits in Malawi to enhance good hygiene and sanitation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Population Figures

8,995,280 persons of concern to UNHCR in Southern Africa, including

• 768,423 refugees and 311,777 asylumseekers

• 5,721,781 internally displaced persons (IDPs)

• 2,134,349 IDP returnees

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees