COVID-19 Emergency Response: Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, 18 June 2020

64,819 refugees, asylumseekers, IDPs and host community members screened for COVID-19 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
9,837 people reached in the Republic of the Congo, with awareness-raising messages on COVID-19 in the past week.
400 adolescent girls and young women received dignity kits in Malawi to enhance good hygiene and sanitation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Population Figures
8,995,280 persons of concern to UNHCR in Southern Africa, including
• 768,423 refugees and 311,777 asylumseekers
• 5,721,781 internally displaced persons (IDPs)
• 2,134,349 IDP returnees

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

