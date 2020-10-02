COVID-19 Global Thematic Update #2 Impact of COVID-19 on protection risks for refugees and migrants, 2 October 2020

This is the second in a series of global thematic updates on 4Mi data collected remotely by MMC about the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants travelling along mixed migration routes in Africa, Asia and Latin America. After the initial roll-out of our adapted 4Mi survey focusing on the immediate impact of the pandemic in April, we moved into a new data collection phase in July, further zooming in on the impact of the pandemic on mixed migration, including migrant smuggling, drivers of mixed migration and movement decision-making, and protection. This second update focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on the protection risks faced during the journey – whether refugees and migrants perceive an increase in risks. It looks at the data collected in each region, but also at differences according to legal status and gender. Similar to MMC’s previous global data updates since the start of the pandemic, these thematic reports provide an aggregated overview; more detailed, thematic and response-oriented COVID-19 snapshots are developed in each of the MMC regional offices and available here.

Source: Mixed Migration Centre