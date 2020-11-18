Covid-19: Pres Ramaphosa wants vaccine research centre in South Africa

PRETORIA, Nov 18 (NNN-AGENCIES) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stresses that the coronavirus pandemic “demonstrates the need to accelerate the establishment of the BRICS vaccine research and development centre” in his country, during the online summit of BRICS countries chaired by Russia.

“The current experience demonstrates the need to accelerate the establishment of the BRICS vaccine research and development centre in South Africa as agreed in the 2018 Johannesburg declaration,” Ramaphosa stressed.

According to the president, the clinical testing of the vaccines needs to include African citizens to ensure that the vaccines are appropriate for them.

South Africa is participating in several research initiatives with continental and international partners, including the global effort to develop, manufacture and distribute a #COVID19 vaccine.

He futher stressed that Vaccine development must be encouraged, especially for pharmaceutical companies. — NNN-AGENCIES

Source: NAM News Network