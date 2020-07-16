COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 19 (08 July 2020)

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to grow in the WHO African Region since it was first detected in Algeria on 25 February 2020. Since our last External Situation Report 18 issued on 1 July 2020 (from 24 to 30 June 2020), a total of 91 038 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (a 30% increase) was reported from 45 countries. Of the 91 038 reported new cases in the region, the majority 71% (64 646) were recorded in South Africa, which remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. South Africa is now among the top 15 most affected countries globally, with its cumulative number of cases (215 855) exceeding that for Turkey (206 844), Germany (196 944) and France (159 568), which previously reported the highest numbers. On 4 July 2020, the WHO African Region and South Africa recorded their highest daily case count of 13 474 and 10 853, respectively. Similarly, the WHO African Region and South Africa registered the highest daily death toll of 225 and 192, respectively, on 7 July 2020.

During this period, five countries in the region observed the highest percentage increase in incidence cases: Lesotho 237% (from 27 to 91 cases), Namibia 166% (from 203 to 539 cases), Madagascar 57% (from 2 214 to 3 472 cases), Malawi 48% (from 1 265 to 1 877 cases) and South Africa 43% (from 151 209 to 215 855 cases). Equatorial Guinea and United Republic of Tanzania did not officially submit reports indicating any confirmed case. A total of 119 new health worker infections were recorded from three countries:Ghana (70), Malawi (38), South Sudan (7), Sierra Leone (2), Gambia (1) and Lesotho (1). Two countries: Gambia and Lesotho reported their first health worker infection this reporting period.

From 1 to 7 July 2020, 1 221 new COVID-19 related deaths (20% increase) were registered in 33 countries, with 845 (69%) of the deaths recorded in South Africa. This was followed by Nigeria, with 79 (6.5%) deaths and then Algeria with 56 (4.6%) deaths. Other countries that reported new deaths include; Cameroon (46), Senegal (25), Kenya (19), Zambia (18), Ethiopia (17), Ghana (17), Madagascar (13), Democratic Republic of the Congo (13), Côte d’Ivoire (9), Angola (8), Malawi (8), Central African Republic (5), Liberia (5), Mauritania (5), Gabon (4), Cabo Verde (3), Congo (3), Eswatini (3), Mali (3), Sierra Leone (3), Benin (2), Mozambique (2), South Sudan (2), Zimbabwe (2), Gambia (1), Guinea (1), Guinea-Bissau (1), Niger (1), Rwanda (1) and Togo (1).

During the reporting period (1 to 7 July 2020), the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the region is now at 395 024 cases, including 394 703 confirmed and 321 probable cases, reported across the 47 Member States. The probable cases have been reported from Sao Tome and Principe (320) and Democratic Republic of the Congo (1). South Africa has registered more than half, 55% (215 855) of all reported confirmed cases in the region. The other countries that reported large numbers of cases are Nigeria (29 789), Ghana (21 968), Algeria (16 879), Cameroon (14 916), Côte d’Ivoire (10 966), Kenya (8 250), Democratic Republic of Congo (7 660), Senegal (7 547) and Ethiopia (6 774). These 10 countries collectively account for 86% (340 604) of all reported cases. Of the 395 024 COVID-19 cases reported, 201 296 (51%) have recovered from across all the 47 countries in the region.

Source: World Health Organization