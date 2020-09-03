Medical/Health Care 

COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 27 (02 September 2020)

Posted By: user2

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the WHO African Region continues to decrease in the past six weeks. Since our last External Situation Report 26 issued on 26August 2020, a total of 41 614 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 363 new deaths were reported from 46 countries between 26 August and 1 September 2020. This is a 21% decrease in cases as compared to 52 544 cases registered during the previous reporting period (19-25August 2020). At the same time, a 13% (1 363) decrease in the total number of deaths was recorded compared to the previous week when 1 562 deaths were registered. Overall, South Africa continues to bear the highest burden of COVID-19 in Africa, accounting for nearly half of all new cases, 37% (15 242), reported in this reporting period, althoughwith a sustained marked decline in new cases for the past six weeks.

Source: World Health Organization

You May Also Like

COVID-19 causes disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries, UNICEF survey finds

admin Comments Off on COVID-19 causes disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries, UNICEF survey finds

Team of Spanish doctors arrives at Virgin of Guadalupe Polyclinic

admin Comments Off on Team of Spanish doctors arrives at Virgin of Guadalupe Polyclinic

Battle to Retake Raqqa a Desperate House-to-House Fight

admin Comments Off on Battle to Retake Raqqa a Desperate House-to-House Fight