Covid-19: South Africa death toll passes 19,000

PRETORIA, South Africa’s COVID-19 deaths have exceeded the 19,000 mark after 40 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Monday.

Of the latest fatalities, 16 are from the North West, eight from the Eastern Cape, seven from the Western Cape, four from Mpumalanga and Gauteng, and one from KwaZulu-Natal.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19,008.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the number of detected COVID-19 cases has now jumped to 716,759, of which 891 were identified Monday.

Also, the recovery rate stands 90% after 646,721 recuperated since the outbreak.

The data is based on the 4,709,403 tests of which 11,464 were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 42,966,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,152,604 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO Director-General (DG), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said last week saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported so far.

“Many countries in the northern hemisphere are seeing a concerning rise in cases and hospitalisations. And intensive care units are filling up to capacity in some places, particularly in Europe and North America,” Ghebreyesus explained.

According to the DG, many leaders are currently assessing their situation and taking action to curb the further spread of the virus.

“We understand the pandemic fatigue that people are feeling. It takes a mental and physical toll on everyone.”

However, he urged people not to let their guard down. “We must not give up,” he stressed.

Ghebreyesus has also called on leaders to balance the disruption to lives and livelihoods with the need to protect health workers and health systems as intensive care units fill up.

“Furthermore, you continue to maintain physical distance, wearing a mask, cleaning your hands regularly, coughing away from others, avoiding crowds, or meeting friends and family outside,” he added.

