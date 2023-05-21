CREDA launches project to enhance PwDs’ access to social services

The Centre for Research and Development Alternatives (CREDA) has launched a project dubbed: ‘Youth Federation of Persons with Disability (PwDs)’ under the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) to enhance PwDs’ access to public and social services in the Northern Region.

The project, which forms part of CREDA’s Voice for Access project, seeks to bring together young people from the various disability organisations under one federation to solicit interventions that would help address PwDs’ access to public resources.

The project is funded by STAR Ghana Foundation’s Action for Voice and Inclusive Development, which is seeking to increase awareness of underserved and vulnerable people’s access to public services.

It would be implemented in eight Districts including Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Sagnarigu, Kumbungu, Savelugu, Karaga, Gushegu, Saboba and Wunlesi.

The federation in each District would consist of at least six youthful members of GFD.

Mr Abukari Iddrisu, Programmes Manager of CREDA, speaking during the launch in Tamale, said it would strengthen PwDs’ mobilisation drive, address issues of shrinking spaces for them to air their voices and increase their active participation in key decision-making processes in the region.

Mr Iddrisu said it would further strengthen the collaboration between the PwDs and other youth networks to create an agenda-setting space to enable them to advocate for policies and programmes that would enhance their well-being.

He said the project would provide policy briefing space where institutions responsible for the welfare of PwDs would be given the needed platform to brief them on the government’s policies and interventions as well as how they could benefit from them.

Mrs Abubakari Sahadatu Nima, Northern Regional President of GFD lauded the project saying, ‘It will help strengthen GFD and ensure it achieves its goals and objectives of advocating for the welfare of PwDs in the Northern Region.’

Madam Adam Ayishetu, Northern Regional Vice President of Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism was optimistic that the project would help address issues of inclusive education, sign language interpreters and access to facilities.

Mr Huzaifa Issahaku, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Youth Network, said the project would help strengthen the collaboration between them.

Source: Ghana News Agency