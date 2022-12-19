Cristina Mangue Abeso takes up post as Equatorial Guinea Permanent Delegate before the Macau Forum

On 13th December, Cristina Mangue Abeso was officially received at the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macau Forum) as the new Permanent Delegate appointed by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to this intergovernmental organisation.

The ceremony was presided over by its Secretary General, Ji Xianzheng, accompanied by the Deputy Secretaries, appointed by China, the Portuguese-speaking countries and the Macao Special Administrative Region, in the presence of delegates from permanent member countries, among others.

Following the visit to the Forum’s headquarters, the Secretary General received Mangue Abeso in his office.

During the meeting, the two figures discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries was formed in October 2003 and aims primarily to promote economic and trade exchanges.

At present, 10 countries are part of this intergovernmental cooperation mechanism: Equatorial Guinea, China, Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and East Timor.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government