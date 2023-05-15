Criticized, transport minister lifts suspension on Touristique Express

After slamming the Touristique inter-urban transport agency with a one-month suspension following the May 9 accident involving one of its buses that claimed 15 lives and 19 injured with material damage, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe on Monday, May 15, 2023, signed a release, lifting the suspension.

According to the press release, Touristique Voyage can resume its transport activities normally across the national territory.

“Following the firm commitments made by the company “Tourique

Express SA” on the immediate implementation of a series of measures aimed at optimal security for its passengers, including: improving general working conditions; installation of the centralized intercity transport management and monitoring system, the medical check-up of driving ability with an emphasis on visual acuity to all its drivers; the regularization of the salary situation of the personnel as well as their affiliation to the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS), The Minister of Transport has decided, on an exceptional basis, to raise effective this Monday, the suspension of the company “Tourique Express SA”.

Therefore, she is authorized to resume her activities”. The press release reads.

According to the Minister’s release, its decision to reverse the sanction is shaped by the demand for leniency by the Consumers’ Association of Cameroon, and from citizens who raised difficulties traveling to the northern part of the country, especially as vacation, HADJ and May 20, National Unity Day approach.

