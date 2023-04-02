CSOs urge Africa leaders to partner western countries

Leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and democratic actors in Africa have called on leaders on the continent to develop policy frameworks that would ensure better relations between Africa and other western countries.

They advised that the framework should focus on clear, coordinated and established objectives, methods of work, strategies and priorities for Africa and its citizenry.

The CSO leaders made the call in a communiqué issued after a two-day Summit for democracy made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday by Wealth Ominabo, Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

The summit tagged: “Strengthening African Partnerships and Amplifying Africa’s Global Voice,” held in Lusaka, Zambia, was jointly organised by Open Society Foundation -Africa (OSF-Africa) and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

The communiqué stated that the leaders deliberated on Africa’s place in the world and focused on the navigation of partnerships within a dynamic and shifting global multilateral system.

“We call upon all African stakeholders and partners including the African Union Commission, AU member states, civil society organisations and all other relevant stakeholders to further develop a robust communication policy at country-levels.

“This will help the continent to set its agenda and put more focus on Afro-centric goals and establish an office of global communications, which should include a continental press agency and television.

“Engage in peer-to-peer technical exchange with similar organisations in projecting Africa’s image, and interests,” the leaders said in the communiqué.

They also called on Africa leaders to develop an independent mechanism to monitor and evaluate its partnerships.

The CSOs and democratic actors also called on Africa leaders to establish and maintain strategic intelligence units at the continental and regional levels to support its economic diplomacy.

They also called on Africa leaders to enlist the support of African universities and research institutions to assist the continent in shaping its international relations through research and other knowledge products.

“We also call upon all African stakeholders and partners to encourage African Civil Society and the African Diaspora to play a role in shaping and coordinating a common African position.

”They should identify and strengthen African soft and smart powers in international relations,” the communiqué added.

The summit applauded the AU position to bid for an additional African seat in the G-20 as well as the efforts made to streamline the AU’s multiple partnerships.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria