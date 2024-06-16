

Ouahigouya: Around fifteen young individuals participated in a specialized training session in pastry making and cooking, held from September 11 to 14 at the Ouahigouya Youth Listening and Dialogue Center. This session aimed to equip the participants with culinary skills to support their entrepreneurial pursuits.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the initiative was spearheaded by young graduates in agri-food who sought to promote the culinary arts, focusing specifically on pastry and cooking. Harouna Sana, the session’s lead trainer, emphasized the importance of sharing their expertise with aspiring specialists in the field. “We want to share our know-how with people who want to specialize or who want to progress in the field of pastry and cooking,” stated Sana, highlighting the demand among young people to enhance their culinary techniques.





During the training, participants gained hands-on experience in pastry, including the preparation, assembly, and presentation of birthday cakes. In cooking, they learned essential skills such as kneading pastel dough, rolling spring rolls, and composing ingredients for dishes like potato gratin.





Co-trainer Khalid Ouedraogo commended the participants’ eagerness to refine their skills, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and hygiene in the culinary sector. “I encourage young women and men to invest in a promising field with professionalism and good hygiene practices,” he remarked.





Zoeratou Ouedraogo, representing the participants, expressed gratitude towards the trainers for their expertise and ability to impart foundational knowledge in pastry and cooking. “We invite all those who wish to develop in the specific field to train,” she urged, acknowledging the initiative’s positive impact on their career prospects.

