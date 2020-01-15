Cultural Evening to mark 50th anniversary of China Equatorial Guinea diplomatic relations

To mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Equatorial Guinea and the Chinese New Year, Saturday 18th January will see a Chinese New Year Bazaar from 16.00 and a Cultural Evening from the Chinese Artistic Group at 18.30.

The two activities will take place in the National Park in Malabo. Entrance is free.

Programme of performances:

1. Traditional Music Joy

2. Erhu Horse race

3. Duo Jasmine

4. Dance Goose Messenger

5. Yangqin Bella A�frica

6. Instrumental ensemble Sin mi

7. Male SoloTwo Places

8. Dance The butterfly lovers

9. Erhu Dance from Amei ethnic group

10. Sichuan Opera Changing Face

11. Beijing Opera The deep night

12. Dance from Tibetan ethnic group

13. Suona Hundreds of birds worshipping the phoenix

14. Banhu The young beauty

15. Duo Toast to the homeland

16. Instrumental ensemble Happy New Year and Flowers in Bloom and the full moon

17. Performances by Equatoguinean artists

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office