Cyril Ramaphosa Re-Elected As President Of S. Africa’s Governing Party

JOHANNESBURG, Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has been re-elected to lead the party for a second term of five years, according to the election results released yesterday.

Ramaphosa was re-elected during the 55th national conference of the ANC, which started in Johannesburg on Dec 16 and will end today.

Ramaphosa, also the country’s president, got 2,476 votes, while his challenger, Zweli Mkhize, got 1,897.

“Cadres had preferences when they came to the congress, but all must be committed to the unity of the ANC, selflessness, and a great sense of responsibility. We have to support anyone who has been elected,” ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, told a press briefing.

The ANC national conference, which takes place every five years, was attended by about 4,500 delegates from across the country.

Source: Nam News Network