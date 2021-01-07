General 

DAFI Programme in West & Central Africa: 2020 Highlights

Higher education is a priority outlined in the Education 2030: A Strategy for Refugee Education, forming an integral part of UNHCR’s protection and solutions mandate.
The DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) scholarship programme offers qualified refugee and returnee students the possibility to earn an undergraduate degree in their country of asylum or home country.
UNHCR’s goal is to increase refugee enrolment in higher education from the current 3% to 15% by 2030 (15by30).
Learn more about the DAFI Programme and the 15by30 Roadmap.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

