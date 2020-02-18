Declaration by PDGE rejecting recent sentence by Paris Court of Appeal

We are publishing the full text of the Declaration by the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea rejecting the recent sentence from the Court of Appeal in Paris, against H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

-“Declaration by the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea rejecting the recent sentence from the Court of Appeal in Paris, against H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

On the morning of last Monday 10th February, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea was disappointed to receive news of the sentence passed by the Court of Appeal in Paris, Republic of France, condemning H. E. Vice-President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Charged with Defence and State Security in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, in the politicised case sadly known as “dishonestly acquired goods”, promoted by Non-Governmental Organisations of doubtful reputation and partiality, with hidden political and economic interests.

The supposed offences which were the object of the case concocted in order to bring about the Sentence would have been committed in Equatorial Guinea, and the sole victim would have been the people of Equatorial Guinea, so that the competence to judge such deeds should correspond to Equatoguinean judicial courts. Our judicial system establishes that an investment made by an Equatoguinean citizen in accordance with current legal procedures in Equatorial Guinea cannot be judged by foreign Courts without the safeguards of Equatoguinean bodies.

As a consequence, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, in addition to pointing out as unacceptable the cynical criminal decision passed by the Court of Appeal in Paris in 10th February 2020 against our Vice-President, reflecting a clear violation of International Law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, wholeheartedly rejects the unilateral, coercive, arbitrary and illegal measures set out in the sentence. We denounce the dangerous conduct of the Court of Appeal in Paris which once again has set itself apart from the most basic legal principles with the intention of humiliating the people of Equatorial Guinea.

It is necessary to put the question as to why the Court of Appeal in Paris gave itself the role of protector of the Equatoguinean people and guarantor of their rights. It is even more difficult to determine how some Governments, beyond the regulations that govern International Law, decide to issue unsolicited opinions and even decisions in relation to the administration of justice in other sovereign States. The response can be no other than the attitude of supremacy of these States, expressed through their bodies, which contravenes the principles of the United Nations Charter, in particular in reference to the sovereign equality of States, and non-interference in matters which are essentially within the internal jurisdiction of States, covered by articles 2.1 and 2.7 respectively, and subsequently developed and refined in Resolution 2625 of the UN General Assembly, and also established as rules under International Law.

Regrettably, the experience of recent years shows that some States are using direct and indirect mechanisms in order to destabilise other countries through the weakening and discrediting of their institutions and their representatives, as is the case in this recent unfair sentence passed by the Court of Appeal in Paris which, guided specifically by political or economic interests, once again shows the double standards with which those States deal with certain matters.

For all that has gone before, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea expresses, through this declaration, its resounding rejection of the permanent abuse by French justice against our Vice-President, and its absolute condemnation of these neo-colonial ruses and interference by the aforementioned legal body, while reaffirming its observance of the principles of International Law which emerge from the United Nations Charter and other International Treaties and Conventions, in the hope that the International Court of Justice restores the international order disrupted by this judicial farce, and the goods that were arbitrarily confiscated from the Vice-President are returned.

The Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea reaffirms its unceasing, full and permanent support for our Vice-President in this matter, and in any other attack, cause or situation.

Malabo, on 17th February 2020

Democracy, Development and Well-being

Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro

PDGE General Secretary

PDGE Press Department”.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office