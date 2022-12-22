General 

Decree appointing Agustín Mba Obama

We are publishing the full contents of the presidential decree appointing Agustín Mba Obama as Minister-Adviser at the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in The Republic of Gabon.

-“REPUBLIC OF EQUATORIAL GUINEA

PRESIDENCY

DECREE No. 128/2022, of 24th November, Appointing AGUSTIN MBA OBAMA ASANGONO as Minister-Adviser at the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in The Republic of Gabon.

With respect to the circumstances met by this person, and using the faculties granted to me under Article 41, subparagraph h of Basic State Law, I hereby appoint AGUSTIN MBA OBAMA ASANGONO as Minister-Adviser at the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in The Republic of Gabon.

I thus order through this Decree, issued in Malabo on the twenty-fourth day of the month of November, two thousand and twenty-two.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government

