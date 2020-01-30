Decree for opening and closing of First Ordinary Period of Parliamentary Sessions

DECREE No. 21/2020, of 20th January, designating the Opening and Closing of the First Ordinary Period of National Parliament Sessions covering the Upper and Lower Chambers in the city of Malabo, Capital of the Nation. We are publishing below the full contents of the decree.

Given Article 64 of Equatorial Guinea Basic Law, which establishes that the opening and closing of each period of sessions, both ordinary and extraordinary, are agreed through decree from the President of the Republic, in agreement with the Tables of the two Chambers.

Also given Resolution number 8/2020, of 23rd January, by the cited national Parliament and, in use of the faculties granted to Me by this legal body,

I DECLARE:

ARTICLE ONE. -In virtue of this Decree it is agreed to open the First Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Parliament covering the Upper and Lower Chambers, for Monday 3rd February, 2020, in the city of Malabo, Capital of the Nation, in accordance with the Agenda presented by the two Chambers.

ARTICLE TWO. -The National Parliament is equally granted the power to close the aforementioned Ordinary Period of Sessions, once the corresponding Agenda has been covered.

I thus order through this Decree, issued in Malabo on the twenty-eighth day of the month of January, two thousand and twenty.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office