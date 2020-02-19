Dated 18th February, the Presidency of the Republic has issues decrees and orders for dismissals and appointments at Equatorial Guinea embassies and consulates, which we are publishing below.

Decree number 28/2020, of 18th February, providing for the dismissal of:

Miguel A�ngel Ndong Angue, accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Jose Jaime Ondo Ondo Bakale, accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Kampala (Republic of Uganda).

Order of 18th February, providing for the dismissal of:

Pilar Sonsona Hombria, First Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Abuja (Federal Republic of Nigeria).

Natalia Masogo Obiang Okomo, Second Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Portugal.

Idelfonso Ondo Nchama, Third Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Addis Abeba (Ethiopia).

Decree number 29/2020, of 18th February, providing for the appointment of:

Lucas Mitogo Nfubea, Deputy Director General for tax and Contributions at the Regional Delegation for Finance, the Economy and Planning, in Bata.

Order of 18th February, 2020, providing for the appointment of:

Pilar Sonsona Hombria, First Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Pretoria (Republic of South Africa)

Jacinta Nchama Abeso, Second Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in New Delhi (Republic of India)

Armengol Novo Owono Mbasogo, Second Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Tunis (Republic of Tunisia).

Enrique Maye Ela, Second Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in London (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland).

Pio Estefano Mbang, Second Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Pretoria (Republic of South Africa)

Andres Ndong Micha, Consul General at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Consulate in Douala (Republic of Cameroon).

Sulemane Kane, accredited Honorary Consul of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in the Republic of Mali.

Issued in Malabo on the eighteenth day of the month of February, two thousand and twenty.

For a Better Guinea

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

President of the Republic

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office