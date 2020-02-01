Decrees of cessation and appointment for Director General for Secondary Education at Ministry for Education

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has signed the decrees of cessation and appointment for the Director General for Secondary Education at the Ministry for Education, University Teaching and Sports.

1. Decree number 22/2020, of 20th January, ordering the cessation of JesA�s Javier Mesie Nguema as Director General for Secondary Education.

2. Decree number 23/2020, of 20th January, ordering the appointment of Santiago Micha Ondo Nfono as Director General for Secondary Education.

I thus order through these Decrees, issued in Malabo on the thirty first day of the month of January, two thousand and twenty.

For a better Guinea,

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

President of the Republic

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office