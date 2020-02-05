Decrees on dismissals and appointments of Senate senior officials

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, signed the dismissal and appointment decrees for Senate senior officials, which we are publishing below.

-Decree number 0024/2020, of 4th February, providing for the dismissal of some Senate senior officials.

1.- Daniel Ondjaga Nzang, Deputy Prosecutor at Malabo Court of Appeal

2.- Domingo Nguema Edu, Deputy General Secretary

3.- Adelaida Ondua CasaAa, Chief Counsel

4.- Enrique Ramon Eseng Mansogo, Director General for Judicial Affairs

5.- Simeon Edjang Mengue, Director General for Protocol and Ceremonies

I thus order through this Decree, issued in Malabo on the fourth day of the month of February, two thousand and twenty.

For a Better Guinea

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

President of the Republic

-Decree number 0025/2020, of 4th February, providing for the appointment of some Senate senior officials.

1.- Deputy General Secretary, JesA�s Mba Nzang

2.- Chief Counsel, Enrique Ramon Eseng Mansogo

3.- Director General of the President’s Office, Maria del Carmen Mbela Eyang

4.- Director General for Protocol and Ceremonies, Jovino Ona Nsue Abegue

5.- Director General for Judicial and Legislative Affairs and International Relations, Daniel Ondjaga Nzang and

6.- Deputy Director General for Protocol and Ceremonies, Jaime-Alfonso Seriche Buika

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office