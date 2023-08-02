

The Deeper Life Aid (DLAiD), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has donated relief items to farmers affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Sokpoe to lessen their plight.

Sacks of maize, rice, beans, gari, clothing and gallons of palm oil were among the essentials distributed to the victims.

Madam Sarah Suobogbiree, the Programs Officer, DLAiD, said the items were mobilised by the members of the church across the country to minimize the farmers’ plight.

She pledged their continuous support to the victims until the situation got resolved and called on corporate Ghana to keep extending a helping hand.

Madam Suobogbiree appealed to the government to mobilise funds to ignite the livelihood restoration agenda for the displaced persons.

Pastor Joseph Bonnah, one of the divisional overseers for the church, said the support was part of the Church’s corporate social responsibility and urged other organisations to emulate the gesture and donate to the affected people.

in Fiatsorbu, a beneficiary, told the Ghana News Agency that his finances went down after he lost 40 acres of cassava to the floods.

He lauded the NGO for supporting them in their challenging times and called for support from other organisations and the government to remedy the situation.

Togbe Dika V, the Tsidomhene for Sokpoe, received the items and expressed his gratitude to the donors for the support and called for more.

Source: Ghana News Agency