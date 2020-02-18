DELEGATION FROM EITI PREPARATORY GROUP ATTENDS EITI INTERNATIONAL SEMINAR

Within the framework of the forty-sixth Ordinary Meeting of the EITI International Executive Board, a delegation from the EITI-GE national Commission took part on 12th February in a seminar on EITI Leaders, aimed at the delegations attending the important meeting in Oslo.

Attending the seminar were the Secretary of State, Charged with International Economic and Financial Bodies from the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, Maria del Mar Bonkanka Tabares; the representative from SONAGAS and member of the National Commission, Telesforo Esono Mikue, the Director General for National Content from the Ministry for Mines and Hydrocarbons and the Permanent National Secretary of the National Commission, Jacinto Nguema Owono, accompanied by the Deputy National Coordinator from the Permanent National Secretariat, Ivan-Lorenzo Williams Mongolue.

Important issues were covered in the seminar programme, including, for example, the general description of changes to EITI regulations, technical questions on contractual transparency and links to other national priorities, EITI communication, a deepening of the EITI requirements for state-owned companies, and the role of EITI in the fight against corruption, among other issues.

The delegation defended the file for the candidacy of our country to be a full member of this international body.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office