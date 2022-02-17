Business 

Delegation from United States visits Equatorial Guinea

Posted By: admin

The Office for Diplomatic Information and Communication has issued a press release to report on the visit that a delegation from the US is making to our country. We are including the release on the audience granted by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simeón Oyono Esono, to members of the delegation.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government

