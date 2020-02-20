Politics 

Delegations invited to launch of FCNMO leave Malabo

On 19th February, the delegations from Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon, returned to their countries of origin, after attending on 15th the launch of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation (FCMNO).

The delegation from Ghana was led by Nana Fosu Randall, founder and president of the Voices of African Mothers organisation. The delegation from Ivory Coast, led by Patricia Ahoussou Konadio, also returned.

Before leaving Equatoguinean soil, the members of the two delegations expressed their fervent wishes that the FCMNO achieves great success, and they promised their full support for the initiative by the First Lady of Equatorial Guinea, Constancia Mangue.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

