Democratic Republic of the Congo – DRC At A Glance – Situation as of 31 December 2022

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the country with the largest internally displaced population in Africa

DRC hosts over 0.5 millions refugees and asylum seekers.

Lack of a proper civil registration system puts many at risk of statelessness in DRC. UNHCR joins the United Nations Legal Identity Program to help the DRC government put in place a strong registration system that is inclusive for all types of populations, ensuring that no one is left behind

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees