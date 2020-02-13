Departure of Nigerian Ambassador to Benin

The Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Benin, Emmanuel Gayode Agoundouase, is soon to leave his post following a stay of over one year in Benin. For that reason, on 12th February the diplomats from other countries, including the presence of the Consul General from Equatorial Guinea, Eduardo Abeso Ndong Avomo, organised a farewell event for him.

Personal and professional friendship has made this farewell event possible; in addition, you have been a good friend, colleague and brother, but also a professional with great diplomatic ability, great conviction and a great work ethic. For that reason, in the name of all those here present, I wish you all the best and may Almighty God go with you always”, said the Ambassador from Niger, Sandy Sahadi Abdou, as dean of the group.

The Nigerian diplomat, for his part, expressed words of thanks to his counterparts.

The event concluded with a lunch and group photo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office