Deputy Foreign Minister holds audience with Austrian delegation

On Friday 7th February, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bonifacio Mitigo Bindang, received in the audience room at the ministry a delegation from the Republic of Austria, led by the deputy and professor from the University of Applied Sciences, Axel Kassengger.

The audience was also attended by the two Secretaries of State for Foreign Affairs. During the audience they spoke about relations between the Republic of Austria and Equatorial Guinea, with emphasis on matters of the training of human resources and parliamentary issues, as the delegation had also had a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies.

Axel Kassengger and the Deputy Minister also spoke about the exchange of Equatoguinean students in order to study in Austria.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office