Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs meets Chinese counterpart

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bonifacio Mitogo Bindang, who is on a visit to the city of Beijing, held a meeting with the Chinese Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs on 6th January.

During the meeting, the two interlocutors reviewed the excellent bilateral relations and covered matters of common interest within the sphere of bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

They also spoke about the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the People’s Republic of China, the balance of which is very positive, based on sincere friendship, mutual support and win-win cooperation.

On the same day, Mitogo Bindang visited the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in China, and was received by the entire Embassy staff. The Minister used the visit to hold a meeting which allowed him to get to know the operations of the various sections at the mission.

During all the meetings, the Minister was accompanied by the Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to China, German Ekua Sima Abaga.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office