Deputy President Mabuza to reply to oral questions in the National Assembly

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, 15 September 2022, respond to questions for oral reply in the National Assembly.



Questions posed to the Deputy President by members of political parties represented in Parliament cover issues on Eskom and the transformation of the energy sector to achieve long-term energy security.



A question on specific measures that are underway to curb illegal mining activities has also been posed to the Deputy President.



To this end, Deputy President Mabuza will outline various measures that Government through the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster has taken to deal with the economic crimes that are negatively affecting the mining environment and the economy.



In addition, the Deputy President will brief Parliament on the outcomes of the recent Communal Land Summit and how Government intends translating the Summit resolutions into practical actions that will develop and grow rural economies.



Furthermore, as Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, the Deputy President will appraise Parliament on progress made up to so far in resolving the issues raised by the military veterans.

Source: The Presidency Republic of South Africa