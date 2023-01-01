Derasat Center concludes 2022 with remarkable achievements

Manama, The Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy studies (Derasat) continued realizing its remarkable achievements throughout 2022, aimed at enhancing its successful professional path that qualified it to score advanced ranks among regional and global think tanks. These achievements fulfilled the Center’s goals to expand regional and global partnerships; publish several books; launch the Derasat e-Library; organize discussion sessions and various events on Bahraini and regional issues; creating a new directorate for historical studies; and launching an energy and environment program within the studies and research directorate.

Under the events and forums category, Derasat organized a forum titled “Bahrain in Aviation: History and Prospects”, held concurrently with the 6th Bahrain International Airshow 2022, in which historical and contemporary national aviation milestones were portrayed with the roles of major national organizations in this sector, demonstrating the Kingdom of Bahrain’s pioneering status in aviation.

The year 2022 also witnessed Derasat’s hosting of the 2nd IAEE MENA Forum, co-organized in tandem with the 5th Annual Derasat Forum titled “The Impact of Energy Transition in the Middle East and North Africa”, in the period 2-3 March, which assessed emerging economic and developmental goals arising from successes achieved by MENA countries, especially Arabian Gulf States, related to ambitious sustainability goals; pollution-curbing and climate change mitigation efforts; and preparing to continue with and benefit from the large transition to renewables.

Moreover, Derasat Center hosted the 1st Bahraini-Omani Forum for Economic Development and Banking Cooperation, which saw participation from diplomats, economists, and bankers from both countries. The Center also organized a discussion panel in March on “The EU and Bahrain: A Multi-dimensional Partnership”, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations.

Derasat published four new books this year, in its pursuit to spread knowledge and awareness related to strategic GCC issues. The first book titled “Bahrain-Emirati Strategic Partnership: Past Legacy, Present Challenges, and Future Prospects”, in cooperation with the Watani al-Emarat Foundation. The second book published was titled “An Insight into Bahraini-British Relations During the Reign of Sheikh Hamad bin Isa bin Ali Al-Khalifa the Ruler of Bahrain 1932-1942”, authored by Derasat Executive Director Dr. Hamad Ebrahim Al-Abdulla. Two more books were published by Dr. Ashraf Mohammed Keshk, Director of Derasat’s Strategic and International Studies Program, titled “NATO and the Arabian Gulf Countries: An Analysis of the Fifteen Year Strategic Partnership”; and “Maritime Security of the Arabian Gulf States – Analysis of Current Threats, Confrontation Mechanisms, and Future Challenges”.

In April, a Derasat delegation visited several think tanks in the Republic of India and the Republic of Korea. In October, another delegation from the Center held a series of high-level meetings and discussions with several prominent think tanks in the United States to further explore Bahraini-American partnership prospects, besides the role of research centers in enhancing peaceful relations and international security. Sessions saw extensive discussions involving developing strategic cooperation and alliance relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States.

Furthermore, Derasat Center signed several MoUs with regional and international organizations, among which were the King Abdulla Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Saudi Arabia; the Sultan Qaboos University’s Oman Studies Centre; the Korean Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security (IFANS); and the International and Comparative Law Research Center in Moscow. These initiatives are part of the Center’s continuous efforts to expand its research partnerships with numerous global think tanks, besides exploring cooperation opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

August saw the milestone launch of the Derasat e-Library and online store, available to all Derasat website visitors, offering a complete collection of valuable local and regional studies, as well as numerous publications and research papers in politics, strategy, economics, and history.

Derasat Center conducted a Kingdom-wide survey among citizens on their opinions regarding the November 2022 parliamentary and municipal elections. It relied on a large random specimen, demonstrating the Center’s role in handling issues directly linked to national affairs.

This year reflects Derasat Center’s commitment to preserving its role as a valuable advanced platform among similar establishments. The Center’s role was consistently highlighted by its constant societal presence and participation with local and global research entities and expanding partnerships with pioneering organizations. Derasat Center looks forward to continuing the development of strategic partnerships and initiatives beneficial to the Arabian Gulf and Arab societies in all fields, and the overall exchange of knowledge on a global scale.

