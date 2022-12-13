Deriv global offices certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2022-23

Celebrating achievements in Deriv’s office in Malaysia

Cyberjaya, MALAYSIA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv , one of the world’s largest online brokers, once again proved that great work challenges and dynamic work culture are the driving force behind its global success. Cyberjaya, Dubai, Asuncion, Minsk, Birkirkara, Limassol, Kigali, Ipoh, Malaka, and Labuan offices have been recognised as the ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022 by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).

Deriv’s offices in different regions made the top 30 workplaces list for the first time. The official list was announced based on the confidential feedback of employees on work culture, employee engagement, and job satisfaction and an audit of management policies and practices by the organiser’s ‘Trust Index©’.

The surveys conducted in the offices across regions revealed that 100% said they are treated fairly regardless of gender and race. All agreed that the management is honest and ethical in its business practices. According to the survey results, a positive and fun environment, complemented by its supportive culture, made this possible.

Deriv efforts and commitment to building a workplace culture that focuses on core values of Integrity, Customer focus, Competence, and Teamwork ensued a positive outcome. The work culture is open and transparent and treats employees from diverse backgrounds with equality and honesty.

Jean-Yves Sireau, Chief Executive Officer shares, “We want Deriv to be a vibrant community of dynamic people who loves to build things, bring innovative solutions to exciting business challenges, and have fun together. Winning several ‘Best Places to Work’ awards is a testimonial that we are on the right path!”

Click on the link to know the complete list of Deriv’s certified offices.

GPTW certification celebrations across Deriv offices.

Deriv’s office in Dubai – A Great Place to Work





Deriv’s employees in Malta celebrated GPTW certification.

This information is considered accurate and correct at the date of publication. Changes in circumstances after the time of publication may impact the accuracy of the information.

About Deriv

For the last 22 years, Deriv’s mission has been to make online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Deriv’s product offering includes intuitive trading platforms, over 200 tradable assets (in markets such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies), unique trade types, and more. Platforms and assets offered vary by country. With more than 950 employees present globally, Deriv strives to provide the best work environment, which includes positive work culture, timely addressing of employee concerns, celebrating employee achievements, and conducting initiatives to boost employee morale.

